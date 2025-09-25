spot_img
Sarah Adams, Ex-CIA Targeter, Warns of In-Motion Al-Qaeda Plot Targeting U.S. Homeland

Adams outlines multi-group terror cells planning aviation bombs and urban assaults, urging U.S. preparedness before the mid-December timeline

Megan Norris
By Megan Norris

Former CIA Targeting Officer and Senior Advisor to the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee on Benghazi Sarah Adams asserts in a LinkedIn post that a large-scale terrorist operation targeting the U.S. has been underway since December 2021, led by Hamza bin Laden (not killed in 2019 as stated by the U.S. government and now al-Qaeda’s Emir) with support from his brothers (Abdullah, Saad, Uthman) and Saif al-Adel. The plot reportedly aims to position all attackers in the U.S. by mid-December for coordinated strikes.

Three-Pronged Attack Plan:

  1. Aviation attacks using advanced hidden bombs (Bojinka-style operations)
  2. Mumbai-style assault targeting Washington, D.C., with hostage-taking
  3. Mass casualty urban attacks hitting soft targets like churches, hospitals, malls, and transit systems nationwide

The plan allegedly involves mixed multinational cells (5-10 people each) drawing from multiple terrorist organizations (ISIS, AQAP, Al-Shabaab, Taliban, etc.). Adams states the New Orleans attacker Jabbar was part of one such cell, not a lone wolf.

While she acknowledges the merit of the National Counterterrorism Center’s (NCTC) Memo for Law Enforcement and First Responders – titled “Al-Qa‘ida’s Recent Calls to Conduct Attacks in the US Highlights Its Enduring Threat to Public Safety” – and their acknowledgement of an al-Qaeda homeland plot, she does point out that they omitted key facts, such as what was set in motion in 2021.

In her post, Adams warns this represents an unprecedented scale of terrorist coordination targeting the U.S. homeland, criticizes current counterterrorism strategies as inadequate, and urges immediate preparation at all levels rather than waiting for official warnings or specific dates.

Click here for the NCTC’s press release, “NCTC Supports U.S. Law Enforcement, First Responders by Sharing Intel Product Aimed at Deterring Attacks by Al-Qa’ida.” Read Adams’ full post here.

Megan Norris has a unique combination of experience in writing and editing as well as law enforcement and homeland security that led to her joining Homeland Security Today staff in January 2025. She founded her company, Norris Editorial and Writing Services, following her 2018 retirement from the Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS), based on her career experience prior to joining the FAMS. Megan worked as a Communications Manager – handling public relations, media training, crisis communications and speechwriting, website copywriting, and more – for a variety of organizations, such as the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago, Brookdale Living, and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Upon becoming a Federal Air Marshal in 2006, Megan spent the next 12 years providing covert law enforcement for domestic and international missions. While a Federal Air Marshal, she also was selected for assignments such as Public Affairs Officer and within the Taskings Division based on her background in media relations, writing, and editing. She also became a certified firearms instructor, physical fitness instructor, legal and investigative instructor, and Glock and Sig Sauer armorer as a Federal Air Marshal Training Instructor. After retiring from FAMS, Megan obtained a credential as a Certified Professional Résumé Writer to assist federal law enforcement and civilian employees with their job application documents. In addition to authoring articles, drafting web copy, and copyediting and proofreading client submissions, Megan works with a lot of clients on résumés, cover letters, executive bios, SES packages, and interview preparation. As such, she presented “Creating Effective Job Application Documents for Female Law Enforcement and Civilian Career Advancement” at the 2024 Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE) Annual Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, and is a regular contributor to WIFLE's Quarterly Newsletter. Megan holds a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from Roosevelt University in Chicago, and a Bachelor of Arts in English/Journalism with a minor in Political Analysis from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

