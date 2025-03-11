Sean Plankey Nominated as Director of CISA

Sean Plankey has been officially nominated as the new Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), bringing decades of experience in cybersecurity, national security, and government service to the role. His appointment follows a career marked by leadership in both public and private sectors, with a track record of strengthening the nation’s cyber defenses.

Plankey’s career began in the U.S. Coast Guard, where his expertise in cybersecurity led to his assignment at U.S. Cyber Command. In 2013, he deployed to Afghanistan as the first U.S. Coast Guard Officer to conduct offensive cyber operations, working with the Special Operations community across 16 different bases. His work earned him a Bronze Star.

After returning from deployment, Plankey transitioned from the Coast Guard to the U.S. Navy, where he served as Deputy Chief Information Officer (CIO), overseeing the Maritime Domain Awareness portfolio. His leadership in cybersecurity was recognized across government and the private sector, leading him to join BP, where he evaluated cyber threats in correlation with geopolitical issues.

He was called back to government during the first Trump Administration, where he was appointed as Director of Cybersecurity at the National Security Council (NSC). From there, he was nominated and confirmed as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response at the Department of Energy (DOE). One of his most significant contributions came in 2020, when he co-authored the National Maritime Cyber Security Plan, later signed by the President.

“Having worked with Sean in the first Trump Administration, I know him to be a straight shooter who will work tirelessly to refocus CISA on risk reduction and properly defending against China and other adversaries. CISA is struggling to gain a foothold within industry, the agency is currently sideways with Congress, and the workforce is disgruntled,” said HSToday Editorial Board Member Brian Harrell, who served as the 1st Assistant Director (now EAD) for Infrastructure Security at CISA. “Sean will need to surround himself with trusted personnel and sell his vision for the agency. Industry wants the agency to be successful, but they must to show value again to earn trust.”

As CISA director, Plankey will oversee critical cybersecurity initiatives while navigating anticipated structural changes within the agency, including possible shifts in responsibilities and personnel reductions. He will be supported by Karen Evans, who remains in place as Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity at CISA.

Plankey’s confirmation is expected to proceed before the Senate Homeland Security Committee in the coming weeks.