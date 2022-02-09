Secret Service Swears in New Uniformed Division Chief

Alfonso M. Dyson Sr. was officially recognized as the 21st Chief of the U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division in a formal Assumption of Command ceremony.

Chief Dyson is stepping into the role following the retirement of former Uniformed Division Chief Thomas J. Sullivan.

Chief Dyson began his law enforcement career with the Secret Service in 1990, when he became a Uniformed Division officer. Dyson was promoted to sergeant in 1997 and throughout his 32-year career with the Secret Service has also worked for the Office of the Chief, the Foreign Missions Branch and Office of Government and Public Affairs, among others. Dyson also served as branch commander for the Vice President’s Residence and most recently as the assistant chief of the Uniformed Division.

The Jan. 31 ceremony was an opportunity to formally recognize Chief Dyson in the presence of the men and women of the Secret Service and our law enforcement partners in the National Capital Region.

“When it comes to shouldering all the responsibilities of a high-profile, zero-fail protection mission, I have no doubt Chief Dyson will continue providing outstanding leadership,” said Secret Service Director James Murray. “He is the right person for the job and his character and integrity provide an exemplary model for all of us to follow.”

Chief Dyson addressed the audience and laid out his goals moving forward. “As your Chief, I commit to you to work tirelessly to provide the necessary tools you need to succeed; to continue improving the quality of life for every officer; to make sure we provide a positive and professional atmosphere; to ensure you are fully prepared for today’s challenges and the evolving threats we will face tomorrow.”

In existence for 100 years, the Secret Service Uniformed Division is responsible for physical security of the White House complex and vice president’s residence at the Naval Observatory. It also provides security for the Treasury Department building and foreign diplomatic missions in Washington D.C.

