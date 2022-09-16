Senate Confirms Dimitri Kusnezov as DHS Under Secretary for Science and Technology

Dr. Dimitri Kusnezov has been confirmed by the Senate to be the next Department of Homeland Security Under Secretary for Science and Technology.

Dr. Kusnezov joined federal service at the National Nuclear Security Administration in late 2001 and is a member of the Senior Executive Service and is also a Visiting Researcher at Yale. Since early 2019 he has served as Deputy Undersecretary for A.I. and Technology and the Department of Energy.

Dr. Kusnezov received A.B. degrees in Physics and in Pure Mathematics with highest honors from the University of California, Berkeley. Following a year of research at the Institut fur Kernphysik, KFA-Julich, in Germany, he attended Princeton University earning his MS in Physics and Ph.D. in Theoretical Nuclear Physics. At Michigan State University, he conducted postdoctoral research and then became an instructor.

In 1991, he joined the faculty of Yale University as an assistant professor in physics, becoming an associate professor in 1996. He has served as a visiting professor at numerous universities around the world. Dr. Kusnezov has published over 100 articles and a book.

Kathryn Coulter Mitchell has been the Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary for Science and Technology since her appointment on May 5, 2021.