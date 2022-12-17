Senate Passes Transportation Security Bills as Part of NDAA 2023

The U.S. Senate has passed the National Defense Authorization Act 2023 with an overwhelming 83-11 bipartisan majority. The bill has been sent to the President and is expected to be shortly signed into law.

The much-anticipated Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workforce bill, which sought to treat TSA’s workforce like most other federal employees, did not make the final draft, but Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS), Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, said the Committee will continue to seek agreement on the matter.

Legislation that did make the cut includes the One-Stop Pilot Program Act, which authorizes TSA to conduct a pilot program at not more than six foreign last point of departure airports to permit passengers and their accessible property to bypass domestic security rescreening at a connecting airport in the United States.

According to the text of the bill, “screening may be bypassed if (1) the country of departure has an aviation screening agreement with the United States setting standards and protocols comparable to those in the United States; (2) passengers cannot access their checked baggage until arriving at their final destination; and (3) upon arrival in the United States, passengers do not come into contact with other arriving international passengers (or their property) or persons who have not been screened.”

In accordance with the One-Stop Pilot Program Act, TSA must ensure there is no reduction in the level of security or specific aviation security standards and requirements for screening passengers and their property prior to boarding an international flight bound for the United States, including standards or requirements regarding high risk passengers; and weapons, explosives, and incendiaries.

In the event where TSA determines that the foreign countries participating in the screening agreements have not maintained and implemented comparable standards and protocols to those in the United States, it must ensure that passengers and their property arriving from the foreign airports are rescreened in the United States before they are permitted into sterile areas of the airports.

The pilot program is set to run for six years after the enactment of the bill.

To help improve airport security and passenger experiences, the NDAA 2023 states that TSA should submit a plan to ensure that TSA material disseminated in major airports can be better understood by more people accessing such airports. This includes increasing the number of languages used as well as making provisions for those who have vision or hearing impairments. The materials under consideration includes signs, videos, audio messages, websites, press releases, social media postings, and other communications. TSA has 180 days from the date of NDAA 2023 enactment to submit the plan to Congress.

The NDAA also includes a requirement for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to submit to Congress a report on the Department’s efforts to deter vehicular terrorist attacks, including engagement with the private sector and other stakeholders.

Among other transportation and border security measures, the NDAA sets out the need for DHS and its components to develop a counter illicit cross-border tunnel operations strategic plan; provide training on the use of use containment devices to prevent potential synthetic opioid exposure; and research additional technological solutions to target and detect illicit fentanyl, fentanyl analogs, and precursor chemicals.

Read the full text of the National Defense Authorizations Act 2023