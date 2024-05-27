68.9 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, May 27, 2024
HomeFederal PagesDHS
DHSLaw Enforcement and Public Safety

Senator Gary Peters Introduces Bipartisan Bill to Provide Enhanced Body Armor for DHS Female Officers

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
(DHS Photo)

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (MI), Chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, has introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at providing next-generation body armor specifically tailored to meet the coverage, fit, and functionality needs of female law enforcement personnel at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Recent ballistic testing conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) revealed significant vulnerabilities in the body armor currently used by DHS officers. The tests found that the standard body armor can allow bullets to deflect off the chest and hit the throat area, leaving female officers—and some male officers—exposed to potentially fatal injuries. This new bill mandates that all DHS agencies equip their law enforcement personnel with improved, properly fitting ballistic body armor.

“Our brave Department of Homeland Security law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. They deserve the best possible equipment to protect themselves when on the job,” said Senator Peters. “This commonsense bill will ensure all officers, regardless of gender or body type, have access to the most advanced and effective body armor available and are protected when in harm’s way.”

In 2022, the FBI conducted ballistic testing using updated procedures and enhanced body molds that better represent different body types. These tests discovered that the commonly used body armor, when tested on female and certain male molds, was susceptible to bullets or other projectiles ricocheting off the top center of the front armor panel and into the throat area. Such an occurrence could be fatal for officers. Although improved ballistic body armor has since been developed and is available, DHS has not yet provided this potentially life-saving equipment to their officers.

The bipartisan DHS Better Ballistic Body Armor Act would require all DHS agencies to supply their female law enforcement officers, as well as any other law enforcement personnel, with enhanced ballistic body armor designed to offer better protection in the line of duty.

author avatar
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.
See Full Bio
Previous article
ACT Early: Public Urged to Stay Vigilant After 14-Year-Old Arrested for Terrorism Offense
Next article
Tarry Kirkland Joins Mission Technologies as Business Development Executive
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals