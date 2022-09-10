CISA, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) have released a joint Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA), #StopRansomware: Vice Society, to disseminate tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) and indicators of compromise (IOCs) associated with Vice Society actors identified through FBI investigations as recently as September 2022. Vice Society uses ransomware attacks against the education sector to gain access to, and threaten exposure of, sensitive personal information regarding students and staff for financial gain.

CISA encourages organizations to review #StopRansomware: Vice Society for more information. Additionally, see StopRansomware.gov for guidance on ransomware protection, detection, and response.

