SVIP, CISA to Host Software Supply Chain Visibility Tools Industry Day Webinar

On July 14, 2022, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. PT, the Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP) in partnership with Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), will host a virtual Industry Day to discuss the newly released Software Supply Chain Visibility Tools topic call.

Discussion topics for the July 14 Industry Day webinar include:

Keynote – CISA

Discussion of Problem Statement/Pain Points and Use Cases – CISA

Discussion of Expectations for Technical Topic Area (TTA) Responses – Anil John, SVIP Technical Director

How DHS Works with Startups – Melissa Oh, SVIP Managing Director

During this event, speakers from SVIP and CISA will participate in Q&A sessions about this topic call and their uses cases.

Register here to attend the Industry Day webinar.

Read more at DHS S&T