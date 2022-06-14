82 F
SVIP, CISA to Host Software Supply Chain Visibility Tools Industry Day Webinar

By Homeland Security Today
Laptops fill a table as part of a U.S. Transportation Command telework initiative at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 15, 2020. USTRANSCOM's Control, Communications and Cyber Systems Directorate were adding software and imaging laptops to issue to command members for official telework use to continue global mission operations while protecting personnel health during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Michelle Gigante)

On July 14, 2022, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. PT, the Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP) in partnership with Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency  (CISA), will host a virtual Industry Day to discuss the newly released Software Supply Chain Visibility Tools topic call.

Discussion topics for the July 14 Industry Day webinar include:

  • Keynote – CISA
  • Discussion of Problem Statement/Pain Points and Use Cases – CISA
  • Discussion of Expectations for Technical Topic Area (TTA) Responses – Anil John, SVIP Technical Director
  • How DHS Works with Startups – Melissa Oh, SVIP Managing Director

During this event, speakers from SVIP and CISA will participate in Q&A sessions about this topic call and their uses cases.

Register here to attend the Industry Day webinar. 

Read more at DHS S&T

