Targeted Violence and Terrorism Grants Program Technical Assistance Webinars

In anticipation of the Fiscal Year 2022 Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention (TVTP) Grant Program, the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships would like to share two upcoming events. The first event, hosted by FEMA, will be on Wednesday December 8th from 1PM-3PM EST and will provide information on navigating the ND (Non-Disaster) grants application portal. ND Grants staff will walk through the process of creating an account, submitting an application, and all other required steps in the grants application process.

Topic: Navigating the Non-Disaster Grants Application Portal

Host: Federal Emergency Management Agency

Date/Time: December 8, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST

Please use the following link to register: https://fema.connectsolutions.com/december82021event/event/registration.html

The second event will be hosted by the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3) on December 15th at 2:00 PM EST. The CP3 Grants and Innovation Team will host a panel event where attendees are invited to hear about the application process, best practices, and lessons learned from TVTP Grantees. This panel will be open to the public and after a brief introduction from panelists, will host a Question-and-Answer section where attendees will be able to ask questions directly.

Topic: TVTP Grants Presentation- TVTP Grantees Lessons Learned and Best Practices

Host: Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships

Date/Time: December 15 at 2:00PM EST

Please use the following link to register: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=bOfNPG2UEkq7evydCEI1Sp4e14eSWBlNrVFMjT9z4-BURUpUNkdaVTc3MUdPWFJROFA2RFg0SUJYSS4u

These upcoming events are intended to help encourage and assist more organizations in applying to the TVTP Grant program.