Training Webinar on Arson in Homeless Communities: Engagement, Education, Outreach.

Each year for Arson Awareness Week, the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA) gathers and shares information to raise awareness of arson or youth firesetting to provide the fire service and community residents with strategies to combat these problems in their community.

This year’s theme is Arson in Homeless Communities: Engagement – Education – Outreach.

2022 Arson Awareness Week webinar

The National Volunteer Fire Council and USFA will host a webinar on May 2 from 2-3 p.m. (EDT). Webinar presenters will provide information on arson as it relates to our nation’s homeless population, using a community risk reduction holistic approach to address fire and life safety in this quickly growing risk area.

Webinar objectives for fire and EMS

Understand common motives for arson fires in homeless communities.

Learn about accidental and incendiary incidents of fire in homeless communities.

Discover how to identify resources to develop programs within the homeless community.

Highlight training opportunities to create outreach strategies.

Identify current successful mitigation concepts.

Learn how to develop standard operating procedures to document problems, create potential codes and ordinances, and cultivate partnerships for a long-term strategic solution.

Webinar presentations