Transportation Security Administration to Host Industry Day on Open Architecture Initiatives

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting an Industry Day on April 27, 2023 on TSA’s Open Architecture (OA) initiatives and invites industry, academia, Department of Homeland Security components, congressional representatives, national labs, and government stakeholders to attend.

Open Architecture is a design approach where components, such as software and hardware, are standards-based and interoperable to allow a wide range of industry partners to create improved subcomponents (e.g., new detection algorithms, user interfaces, reporting systems, etc.). Leveraging an open architecture design approach will enable TSA to improve its security posture, support its frontline workforce, and promote an improved traveler experience. The successful implementation of this approach will require coordination across a wide range of partners to include government agencies, regulators, industry and international partners, national labs, academia, and airports.

The objectives of the Industry Day are to:

Discuss TSA’s OA strategy and activities as outlined in TSA’s Open Architecture Strategic Roadmap (draft posted to Sam.gov on February 9, 2023)

Discuss key components of TSA’s OA approach

Share potential TSA opportunities related to OA

Collaboratively engage with stakeholders and share information and ideas on TSA’s OA approach and discuss intended path forward

This event is free, however advanced registration and approval of attendees by TSA is required. The registration request with all information (see attachment for required information) must be submitted to email address [email protected] no later than 5:00 p.m. EDT on April 19, 2023.

Vetting will be completed by TSA and a final confirmation email with additional details regarding access will be sent to those authorized to attend.

All questions in regards to this announcement and the Industry Day itself shall be addressed in writing to the following recipient: [email protected]

Read more at SAM.gov