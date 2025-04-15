59.6 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
HomeFederal PagesDHS
DHSGovernment Reports and SummariesFederal Government

Trump Signs EO to ‘Restore Common Sense to Federal Procurement’

Kalyna White
By Kalyna White
Procurement

President Donald J. Trump signed a new Executive Order today aimed at overhauling the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR), initiating a 180-day federal procurement reform effort designed to streamline the government’s acquisition rules and reduce regulatory overhead.

The directive mandates that the Administrator of the Office of Federal Procurement Policy, in coordination with the Federal Acquisition Regulatory (FAR) Council, agency heads, and senior procurement officials, take “appropriate actions” to amend the FAR. The goal is to retain only those provisions required by statute or necessary to ensure simplicity, usability, procurement system effectiveness, or to safeguard national and economic security interests.

Agencies Must Act Within Days

Under Section 5 of the order, each federal agency exercising procurement authority under the FAR has 15 days to appoint a senior acquisition or procurement official. These designees will work directly with the Administrator and the FAR Council to ensure that agency-level supplements to the FAR align with the new reform agenda. They are also charged with recommending the revision or removal of any supplemental regulations deemed inconsistent with the Executive Order’s objectives.

In addition, the Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is required, within 20 days, to issue a government-wide memorandum. This guidance will offer a roadmap for how agencies should implement the order and ensure consistent application of policy changes. The memorandum will also include proposals for new supplemental regulations and internal policies that promote expedited and streamlined acquisitions.

As part of this process, agencies will be expected to comply with the “ten-for-one” deregulation policy introduced in Trump’s earlier Executive Order 14192. That policy requires the removal of ten regulations for each new one introduced, further underscoring the administration’s push for deregulation.

Interim Guidance and Regulatory Sunset

Pending formal rule changes, the Administrator and the FAR Council are authorized to issue interim and deviation guidance to assist agencies in aligning with the Executive Order while the amendment process is underway.

Significantly, the order also introduces a regulatory sunset provision. Under Section 6, the FAR Council must:

  • Identify any existing FAR provisions not required by law that will remain in effect.
  • Consider adding expiration clauses to these provisions, such that they automatically expire after four years unless renewed.
  • Apply the same four-year expiration consideration to any new non-statutory FAR provisions established following the reform.
  • This mechanism is intended to ensure ongoing review of the FAR and its supplements, reducing the likelihood that non-essential regulations remain in place indefinitely.

No Impact on Existing Legal Authorities

The final section of the order, Section 7, clarifies that nothing in the Executive Order shall override existing statutory authorities or the role of the OMB in budgetary and legislative matters. The order is to be implemented in accordance with applicable laws and subject to available appropriations.

It also explicitly states that the order does not create any enforceable rights or benefits for individuals or entities, preserving its administrative nature.

Broader Context

Today’s Executive Order follows former President Trump’s continued focus on regulatory reform and administrative streamlining, themes that were central during his presidency and remain key points in his post-office policy initiatives.

The 180-day timeline sets an aggressive pace for agencies to review, revise, and realign procurement regulations across the federal government. Additional guidance and proposed rule changes are expected in the coming weeks as agencies begin to respond to the directives outlined in the order.

Previous article
Duffy Ends Funding for Texas High-Speed Rail, Citing $60M in Taxpayer Savings
Kalyna White
Kalyna White
Kalyna White assists with events and in the onboarding of new members to the Coalition. She also writes for, and assists with various editorial duties at Homeland Security Today. Prior to re-joining GTSC, Kalyna interned for InfraGard of the National Capital Area where she assisted with the development of the National Critical Infrastructure Security & Resilience Month website, programming, and content. She also interviewed Critical Infrastructure Sector leaders for the website and developed marketing and social media campaigns to engage stakeholders. Kalyna graduated with a B.A. in Political Science, minoring in Middle Eastern Studies and English Literature from U.C. San Diego in 2022. While at U.C.S.D. she was the chapter president of Pi Beta Phi Sorority, and Panhellenic President. She is also the founder and president of LABUkraine, a non-profit organization building computer labs in Ukraine. She is an experienced Manager with a demonstrated history of working in the government relations industry. Skilled in Nonprofit Organizations, Government, Public Speaking, International Relations, and Writing. She also brings to GTSC, extensive experience gained from the National Student Leadership Conference – Intelligence & National Security and positions of leadership at the Madeira School. She has also interned for Senator John McCain providing general staff assistance including answering phones, responding to constituents, and leading tours of the U.S. Capitol. Additionally, she interned for MXM Consulting and assisted with planning and execution of an annual “Hill Day” visit by corporate members of a non-profit association to Capitol Hill to visit numerous legislators relevant to their interests. In 2016 she was a teacher’s assistant at Garfield Elementary school. Kalyna has also served as the Youth Ambassador to the Women in Homeland Security Board of Directors for 8 years.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals