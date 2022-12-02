46.7 F
Federal PagesDHSIndustry

TSA Announces Timeline for FAST Procurement

To achieve integration and customization of mission support systems and applications, TSA has contracted for agile applications development services via the FAST Task Orders.

By Homeland Security Today
(TSA)

The Transportation Security Administration announced that it intends to release the solicitation for the Flexible Agile Scalable Teams (FAST) procurement in January 2023.

In order to successfully execute its mission, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) must have the capability to customize mission support Information Technology (IT) systems and develop custom software solutions when no solution is commercially available or from Government sources.  Therefore, TSA intends to leverage more commercial, out-of-the-box (OOTB) / Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS), Software-as-a-Service / Platform-as-a-Service (SaaS / PaaS) solutions that enable mission capabilities at a lower cost.

TSA customers require a full range of system and application design, agile software development and application production support services.  To achieve integration and customization of mission support systems and applications, TSA has contracted for agile applications development services via the FAST Task Orders.  The objective of the FAST Task Orders was to establish an IT Contract vehicle that supports Agile design, development and application production requirements for a suite of applications that are aligned across the entire agency.

Read more at SAM.gov

