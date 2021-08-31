83.9 F
Subject Matter AreasAirport & Aviation SecuritySurveillance, Protection & Detection

TSA Awards CT Screening Contract to Analogic

By Homeland Security Today
(TSA)

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has awarded a contract to Analogic Corporation for the supply of computed tomography (CT) systems along with associated supplies and services.

The almost $200 million contract was awarded under TSA’s Checkpoint Property Screening System Program, which is replacing legacy X-Ray systems with the latest CT technology to provide 3D imaging and remote image analysis. Analogic’s CT systems have a throughput of up to 600 bags per hour.

