TSA Provides Clarifications to Industry on Draft Solicitation for FAST Re-compete

The purpose of this Amendment is to provide updates / clarifications to industry. As such, the following information is provided:

TSA anticipates releasing the solicitation in Q1 of FY 23. The information provided in the Draft RFQ was provided to reduce the number of questions received upon release of the official soliciation. Therefore, the information provided is subject to change. This includes, but is not limited to: Specific contract requirements

Quote Submission Dates, which were estimates based on information available at that time

Contract clauses Vendors are asked to disregard the companies and contracts identified in HSAR 3052.209-73 “Limitation of Future Contracting (JUN 2006).” An updated list will be provided in the final solicitation.

TSA intends to post the vendor questions and answers as an attachment to the solicitation.

Please continue to monitor SAM.gov for updates related to this procurement.

ORIGINAL POSTING:

In order to successfully execute its mission, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) must have the capability to customize mission support Information Technology (IT) systems and develop custom software solutions when no solution is commercially available or from Government sources. Therefore, TSA intends to leverage more commercial, out-of-the-box (OOTB) / Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS), Software-as-a-Service / Platform-as-a-Service (SaaS / PaaS) solutions that enable mission capabilities at a lower cost.

TSA customers require a full range of system and application design, agile software development and application production support services. To achieve integration and customization of mission support systems and applications, TSA has contracted for agile applications development services via the FAST Task Orders. The objective of the FAST Task Orders was to establish an IT Contract vehicle that supports Agile design, development and application production requirements for a suite of applications that are aligned across the entire agency.

TSA is seeking industry feedback on the DRAFT solicitation for the re-compete of FAST Portfolios 2 (Enterprise Support), 6 (Human Capital) and 7 (DST & Workflow Collaboration) in order to:

1. Ensure a quality solicitation is released and reduce the number of questions received

2. Provide an update to industry of the current status / path forward for this procurement.

Industry is asked to provide questions / comments for any of the solicitation documents via Attachment CP-1 “Request for Clarification” NLT 8/22/22 at 12PM EST to jessica.seay@tsa.dhs.gov.

