TSA Releases Planning Guidelines and Design Standards (PGDS) Version 8.0 for Checked Baggage Inspection Systems

The purpose of this amendment is to provide the “Planning Guidelines and Design Standards for Checked Baggage Inspection Systems version 8.0” (PGDS v8.0), which hereby replaces version 7.0. The PGDS is intended to provide standards and best practices that assist designers, planners, and architects in developing efficient and cost-effective in-line checked baggage screening systems. Due to document length and file size considerations, PGDS v8.0 has also been split into two documents – one containing the main body of the document and the other containing appendices.

This amendment also provides the document titled “Electronic Baggage Screening Program TSA Funding of Checked Baggage Inspection System Project Costs Version 6.0” (CBIS Funding Policy Memo v6.0), which hereby replaces Version 5.0. This document contains information related to Checked Baggage Inspection System project types, costs that are allocable or non-allocable for TSA reimbursement, and new guidance regarding funding responsibilities for stand-alone baggage screening projects.

This amendment also includes an industry comment form. For any comments regarding the contents of PGDS v8.0, or proposed changes to be implemented in a future version of PGDS, please fill out the comment form using the instructions provided in the first tab of this document. The comment period closes on October 31, 2023, after which all received comments will be reviewed and adjudicated by the TSA Technical Review Committee for potential inclusion in PGDS v9.0.

The PGDS v8.0 documents, CBIS Funding Policy Memo v6.0, and the industry comments form are provided in the attachments.

