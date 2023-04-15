TSA to Hold Industry Day on Requirements for Explosive Detection Canines

As a follow up to the Request for Information (RFI) posted on March 9, 2023, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be hosting an unclassified In-Person Industry Day on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, to present the framework of the TSA Canine Statement of Work (SOW) and the anticipated path forward. This will be a high level overview of the structure, processes and requirements for TSA Canines.

This Industry Day is to provide current and future vendors the opportunity to attend the informational briefing. TSA will review contract requirements and demonstrate testing procedures conducted during the selection testing of canines, a Q&A session will follow.

The TSA Canine Training Center (CTC) is seeking to establish long lasting relationships with selected vendors that are able to provide either Explosive Detection Canines (EDCs) or Passenger Screening Canines (PSCs). These canines must be medically and environmentally sound and have the drives necessary to work in a variety of venues.

TSA invites interested canine providers to this Industry day. Due to limited space and logistics, the TSA will only accommodate two (2) attendees from each organization. Advance registration is mandatory. All vendors who plan to attend must complete Section V, Guest Information, of the attached “Unescorted Access Request (UAR) Form” and submit the UAR form to TSA no later than May 04, 2023. All access forms must be submitted via electronic mail to [email protected] and [email protected].

Please find event details below:

Event: Canine Providers Industry Day

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Time: 8:00 am – 1:00 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT)

Location: MULTIPLE sites within Joint Base San Antonio – Lackland, TX

Deadline to Reply and Register: Thursday, May 04, 2023

The Industry Day will involve multiple site visits for presentations and testing demonstrations. The agency will provide transportation to all attendees to the respective locations. The order in which locations will be visited is as follows:

TSA CTC (introductions and brief overview of the SOW and the day’s events) Environmental Training Lab Aircraft Training Lab Terminal One Training Lab TSA CTC Auditorium

Free parking is available at the CTC location. Attendees should arrive in sufficient time to stop by the visitor security desk and pick up their visitor pass.

***TSA encourages partnerships among vendors in order to meet this requirement. Attached is the RFI that was posted to SAM.GOV on March 09, 2023 and a DRAFT Statement of Work (SOW) it is highly encouraged that you read/review the document prior to attending the Industry Day.

