TSA to Host Industry Discussion Forum with Procurement Leaders

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Office of Contracting & Procurement (C&P) and Office of Small & Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU) will host a discussion forum on August 1, 2023 starting at 10:00am (ET).

The purpose of this discussion forum is to meet the Contracting & Procurement (C&P) Senior Leadership, introduce industry to the critical mission of each TSA (C&P) Operational Division and to gain understanding of how to do business with TSA.

No pre-registration is required! The call will be limited to 200 callers and will last no more than two hours.

Join from the WebEx meeting link

https://tsameetings.webex.com/tsameetings/j.php?MTID=m539cc8f3b0d8d707808ef7ce2fc67504

Meeting number (access code): 2761 322 1221

Meeting password: 3fcEPbMEE27

Join by phone

+1-415-527-5035 US Toll

Global call-in numbers

Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)

+1-415-527-5035,,27613221221## US Toll

