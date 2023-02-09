48.5 F
Tucson Man Sentenced for Making False Statement to Federal Agents During Investigation into Mass Shooting

Quintana admitted he lied and that he purchased the lower receiver on behalf of the individual who later perpetrated the mass shooting. 

By Homeland Security Today
(ATF)

Josue Lopez Quintana, 25, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced last week by United States District Judge Jennifer G. Zipps to a time-served sentence and three years of supervised release. He also was ordered to pay a $3,000 fine for lying to federal agents in connection with an investigation into a mass shooting in Tucson. As a result of Quintana’s felony conviction, he will be prohibited from possessing a firearm.

On August 25, 2022, following a mass shooting in Tucson, Arizona, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) initiated an investigation into the purchase of a firearm used in the shooting that resulted in the deaths of four individuals. An ATF trace of the firearm confirmed that the firearm’s lower receiver was purchased by Quintana at a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) in Tucson, Arizona, in November 2021. According to court records, Quintana filled out an ATF form at the FFL stating that he was the true purchaser of the lower receiver, and that he was not acquiring it on behalf of another person.

On August 26, 2022, federal agents interviewed Quintana about the purchase, at which point Quintana falsely stated that he purchased the lower receiver for himself and not someone else. After agents presented text messages contradicting his story, Quintana admitted he lied and that he purchased the lower receiver on behalf of the individual who later perpetrated the mass shooting.  There is no evidence that Quintana knew the intent of the shooter, and Quintana quickly accepted responsibility for his actions.

The investigation was conducted by the ATF with assistance from the Tucson Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations. The Financial Crimes and Public Corruption Section of the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Tucson, handled the prosecution.

Read more at the Justice Department

