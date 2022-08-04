96.2 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, August 4, 2022
spot_img
HomeFederal PagesDHS
Federal PagesDHSSubject Matter Areas

U.S. Coast Guard Celebrates 232nd Birthday

The Coast Guard will continue to cultivate partnerships domestically and internationally to strengthen the fabric of homeland security.

By Homeland Security Today
U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Jason Lassiter, the Operations Officer aboard USCGC Bear (WMEC 901), mans his position on the bridge as the Bear navigates through straights outside of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Aug. 2, 2022. The Bear is participating in the Tuugaalik phase of Operation Nanook, an annual exercise that allows the United States and multiple other partner nations to ensure security and enhance interoperability in Arctic waters. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Abban)

The following message was sent to Coast Guard members by Commandant Adm. Linda Fagan:

Today we celebrate the 232nd birthday of the U.S. Coast Guard; our theme for 2022 is: “Honoring our Past… Shaping our Future.”

Since our inception in 1790 as the Revenue Cutter Service, the U.S. Coast Guard has evolved to serve our Nation by executing missions that only we can uniquely perform. Each time a new challenge or threat emerged, the Coast Guard responded to meet our country’s need. From domestic icebreaking and natural resource protection to drug interdiction and marine safety, our missions have broadened to firmly entrench our Service as a vital element of national defense and international security.

Just as the U.S. Coast Guard steadfastly met these challenges in the past, we will continue our legacy of mission excellence to embrace the opportunities of tomorrow. The Coast Guard will be a leader in global maritime governance, enforcing the rule of law, facilitating safe and secure maritime commerce, and protecting people and natural resources in a dynamic geopolitical landscape. We will explore and employ innovative ways to optimize our people, assets, and authorities to deliver security to the American public. The Coast Guard will continue to cultivate partnerships domestically and internationally to strengthen the fabric of homeland security.

We will also continue to proudly tell our story and connect it to the communities we serve. Two hundred years ago, U.S. Revenue Cutter FLORIDA deployed to Key West to defend our southern border against illegal imports of sugar, molasses, tobacco, and enslaved peoples. Today, August 4, 2022, Key West will become the newest Coast Guard City, recognizing the enduring support the city has shown for Coast Guard members and their families who call the lower Keys home. Later this month, we will also conduct a ‘Keel-Laying’ at the future site of the National Coast Guard Museum in New London, CT. This state-of-the-art facility will be an interactive time capsule that makes our ‘1790 to Now’ evolution story even more accessible for generations to come.

Our Service’s history and its future exist because of your commitment to readiness and. mission execution. You are the heartbeat of the Coast Guard and every one of you adds to our legacy every day. I am extremely proud of your collective accomplishments. As we commemorate this day and celebrate our shared history, I want to thank you and your families for your service to our country.

Semper Paratus!

Previous articleTMF Invests in Improving Public-Facing Services, Bolstering Cybersecurity
Next articleProfit of Hate: How Domestic Extremists Are Embracing Cryptocurrency
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals