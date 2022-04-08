49.2 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, April 8, 2022
spot_img
HomeFederal PagesDHS
Federal PagesDHSIndustry

U.S. Coast Guard to Hold Virtual Reverse Industry Day (RID)

Discussions will include communicating with program offices prior to the release of RFPs to get a better understanding of USCG strategic objectives.

By Homeland Security Today
USCGC CAMPBELL ventured into Disko Bay with the HDMS KNUD RASMUSSEN for joint helicopter training exercises on Sept. 6, 2020. (Photo by Seaman Kate Kilroy/U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area)

Join the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) on April 28, 2022, from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. EST for the 2022 Virtual Reverse Industry Day.

The event will cover topics that emphasize the importance of early engagement with industry to improve the quality of our requirements and increase the efficiency of the procurement process. This event is being hosted in partnership with the Small and Emerging Contractors Forum (SECAF).

Panel Discussions

  1. Acquisition Planning: Early Industry Engagement with the Program Management Office – Communicating with program offices prior to the release of RFPs to get a better understanding of USCG strategic objectives.
  2. Developing Clear and Achievable Requirements – Increasing competition by writing clearly defined and achievable requirements.
  3. Source Selection Debriefings – Learning the importance of transparency to increase industry confidence and trust in the USCG procurement process.

Registrants will receive an MS Teams meeting link prior to the event, sent to the email provided during registration.

For additional informational about this event, please send an email to the Small Business and Industry Engagement team at openforbusiness@uscg.mil. To register for this event, please copy and paste the following link to your browser: https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/anim.cfm?i=658379&k=04644A0A7C5E

Read more at SAM.gov

Previous articleWATCH: Video Teaches Ukrainian Children What to Do When They Encounter Mines, Bombs, Rockets
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals