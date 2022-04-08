U.S. Coast Guard to Hold Virtual Reverse Industry Day (RID)

Join the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) on April 28, 2022, from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. EST for the 2022 Virtual Reverse Industry Day.

The event will cover topics that emphasize the importance of early engagement with industry to improve the quality of our requirements and increase the efficiency of the procurement process. This event is being hosted in partnership with the Small and Emerging Contractors Forum (SECAF).

Panel Discussions

Acquisition Planning: Early Industry Engagement with the Program Management Office – Communicating with program offices prior to the release of RFPs to get a better understanding of USCG strategic objectives. Developing Clear and Achievable Requirements – Increasing competition by writing clearly defined and achievable requirements. Source Selection Debriefings – Learning the importance of transparency to increase industry confidence and trust in the USCG procurement process.

Registrants will receive an MS Teams meeting link prior to the event, sent to the email provided during registration.

For additional informational about this event, please send an email to the Small Business and Industry Engagement team at openforbusiness@uscg.mil. To register for this event, please copy and paste the following link to your browser: https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/anim.cfm?i=658379&k=04644A0A7C5E

Read more at SAM.gov