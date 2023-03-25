53.3 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, March 25, 2023
spot_img
HomeFederal PagesDHS
Federal PagesDHSIndustry

U.S. Coast Guard to Host Webinar on Buy Better Revolution

It will change how the USCG obtains goods and services and will address all aspects of the lifecycle from initial request to final disposal. 

By Homeland Security Today
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Spencer (WMEC 905) underway on patrol in the Eastern Pacific, January 2021. The crew covered over 11,000 miles seizing over $10 million of drugs and assisted in disrupting transnational crime organizations. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Office of Small Business, Innovation & Outreach is continuously seeking opportunities to promote and develop strategies for increasing the industrial base of our contracting program while adhering to federal small business regulations and ensuring diversity, equity and inclusion in the procurement process.

Please join us on April 13, 2023 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. ET to learn more about the USCG’s Buy Better Revolution. Event will be hosted virtually on MS Teams via the below link. No registration necessary!

The Buy Better Revolution (BBR) is a modernization initiative responsible for evaluating and improving the USCG’s Contracting and Procurement (C&P) capabilities while easing the administrative burden on front line units. It will change how the USCG obtains goods and services and will address all aspects of the lifecycle from initial request to final disposal.

Hear first-hand from the USCG’s Director of Contracting & Procurement Modernization Task Force. The intent of this virtual meeting is to share information with industry partners regarding the purpose and value proposition of the BBR and to provide the opportunity for feedback and recommendations as we drive this initiative forward.

Please submit any initial questions/discussion topics to [email protected].

Virtual event link or see links below: (Copy & Paste) https://dod.teams.microsoft.us/l/meetup-join/19%3adod%3ameeting_1fb8b39012c5452c8e4abab46bbe7ee4%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22369ba0d5-02cb-4d2f-94fd-9212cc24b78c%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22056e1ab7-5235-46eb-880f-2bf4d810509b%22%7d

Or call in (audio only)
+1 410-874-6742,,172915402#   United States, Odenton
Phone Conference ID: 172 915 402#

Read more at SAM.gov

Previous articleTSA Releases Planning Guidelines and Design Standards (PGDS) Version 8.0 for Checked Baggage Inspection Systems
Next articleDARPA to Hold Pipelined Reasoning Of Verifiers Enabling Robust Systems (PROVERS) Proposers Day
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals