U.S. Coast Guard to Host Webinar on Buy Better Revolution

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Office of Small Business, Innovation & Outreach is continuously seeking opportunities to promote and develop strategies for increasing the industrial base of our contracting program while adhering to federal small business regulations and ensuring diversity, equity and inclusion in the procurement process.

Please join us on April 13, 2023 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. ET to learn more about the USCG’s Buy Better Revolution. Event will be hosted virtually on MS Teams via the below link. No registration necessary!

The Buy Better Revolution (BBR) is a modernization initiative responsible for evaluating and improving the USCG’s Contracting and Procurement (C&P) capabilities while easing the administrative burden on front line units. It will change how the USCG obtains goods and services and will address all aspects of the lifecycle from initial request to final disposal.

Hear first-hand from the USCG’s Director of Contracting & Procurement Modernization Task Force. The intent of this virtual meeting is to share information with industry partners regarding the purpose and value proposition of the BBR and to provide the opportunity for feedback and recommendations as we drive this initiative forward.

Please submit any initial questions/discussion topics to [email protected] .

Virtual event link or see links below: (Copy & Paste) https://dod.teams.microsoft.us/l/meetup-join/19%3adod%3ameeting_1fb8b39012c5452c8e4abab46bbe7ee4%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22369ba0d5-02cb-4d2f-94fd-9212cc24b78c%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22056e1ab7-5235-46eb-880f-2bf4d810509b%22%7d

Or call in (audio only)

+1 410-874-6742,,172915402# United States, Odenton

Phone Conference ID: 172 915 402#

Read more at SAM.gov