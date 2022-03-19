U.S. Secret Service Hosting Virtual Small Business Industry Day

The U.S. Secret Service Procurement Division is hosting a Virtual Small Business Industry Day on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

The purpose of the event is to introduce the USSS community to a host of vendors in an effort to increase small business support and expand means of acquiring goods/services, as well as inform the small business communities of major acquisitions and possible small business contract opportunities.

This will be a WebEx Event on Thursday, April 7, 2022 – 10am -12noon Eastern Daylight Time (New York, GMT-04:00).

This event requires registration. After you register, you’ll receive a confirmation email message with instructions on how to join the event.

Read more at SAM.gov