U.S. Secret Service Opens Regional Cyber Training Program in Tallinn

The U.S. Secret Service, in partnership with the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences and Baltic regional law enforcement authorities, opened a new cyber training program. The Baltic Computer Forensics Training Program (CFTP) will bring together law enforcement officers from around the Baltic region to develop new techniques to investigate and prosecute cyber criminals.

U.S. Ambassador Designate George P. Kent joined Estonian Chief State Prosecutor Dilaila Nahkur-Tammiksaar, Acting Rector of the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences Ingrid Vetka, and Director of the Police and Border Guard College Kristian Jaani to open the training. In his remarks, Ambassador Designate Kent highlighted the importance of regional law enforcement collaboration to counter malicious cyber activities.

“The U.S. Secret Service is excited about the newly established computer forensics training program based here in Tallinn, and especially thankful for the support and commitment from the Estonian MoI, and their Academy of Security Sciences. I believe this program will strengthen and enhance our global forensic investigative capabilities while forging closer working relationships with Baltic law enforcement partners, which will ultimately enable our agencies to more effectively investigate and prosecute transnational cybercriminals,” said Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle

“We are happy to kick-off this important cyber training which will not only strengthen the U.S.-Estonia law enforcement partnership, but also cooperation across the Baltics. I am confident that this program will further improve our ability to jointly investigate ransomware and other cybercrimes, and will ultimately reinforce our shared security,” Ambassador Designate Kent said.

The CFTP aims to educate, train, and help equip Baltic region law enforcement partners to investigate new technologies being utilized by criminals, process digital evidence, and respond to network intrusions. The five-year, $7 million program will train hundreds of law enforcement officers to employ the latest analytical techniques and equip them with the most cutting-edge technologies to keep pace with emerging threats and the changing landscape of international cybercrime. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs.

