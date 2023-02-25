36.2 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, February 25, 2023
spot_img
HomeFederal PagesDHS
Federal PagesDHSIndustry

U.S. Secret Service to Host Virtual Industry Day

The Industry Day is intended to introduce the USSS community to a host of vendors in an effort to increase large and small business support.

By Homeland Security Today
(U.S. Secret Service photo)

The United States Secret Service (USSS) Procurement Division located in Washington, DC will host a Webex Virtual Industry Day on Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 10am – 12noon.

The Industry Day is intended to introduce the USSS community to a host of vendors in an effort to increase large and small business support and expand means of acquiring goods/ services, as well as inform vendor communities of major acquisitions and possible contract opportunities.

This event requires registration. After you register, you will receive a confirmation email message with instructions on how to join the event.

Host: Kimberly Witcher (pro.smallbusiness@usss.dhs.gov)

Event number (access code): 2761 630 3288

Registration ID: This event does not require a registration ID

Below is a list of some services that the USSS program offices provide.

  • Canine
  • Human Resources
  • Training
  • Investigations
  • Safety, Health, and Environmental Programs

Read more at SAM.gov

Previous articleNSA Releases Best Practices for Securing Your Home Network
Next articleDHS to Hold Vendor Outreach Session for Women-Owned Small Businesses
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals