U.S. Secret Service to Host Virtual Industry Day

The United States Secret Service (USSS) Procurement Division located in Washington, DC will host a Webex Virtual Industry Day on Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 10am – 12noon.

The Industry Day is intended to introduce the USSS community to a host of vendors in an effort to increase large and small business support and expand means of acquiring goods/ services, as well as inform vendor communities of major acquisitions and possible contract opportunities.

This event requires registration. After you register, you will receive a confirmation email message with instructions on how to join the event.

Host: Kimberly Witcher (pro.smallbusiness@usss.dhs.gov)

Event number (access code): 2761 630 3288

Registration ID: This event does not require a registration ID

Below is a list of some services that the USSS program offices provide.

Canine

Human Resources

Training

Investigations

Safety, Health, and Environmental Programs

