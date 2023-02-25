U.S. Secret Service to Host Virtual Industry Day

The United States Secret Service (USSS) Procurement Division located in Washington, DC will host a Webex Virtual Industry Day on Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 10am – 12noon.
The Industry Day is intended to introduce the USSS community to a host of vendors in an effort to increase large and small business support and expand means of acquiring goods/ services, as well as inform vendor communities of major acquisitions and possible contract opportunities.
This event requires registration. After you register, you will receive a confirmation email message with instructions on how to join the event.
Host: Kimberly Witcher (pro.smallbusiness@usss.dhs.gov)
Event number (access code): 2761 630 3288
Registration ID: This event does not require a registration ID
Below is a list of some services that the USSS program offices provide.
- Canine
- Human Resources
- Training
- Investigations
- Safety, Health, and Environmental Programs