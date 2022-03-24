Updated Chemical Companion Software Available to Fire Departments for Free

Emergency Response Decision Support System (ERDSS), known as Chemical Companion, is used by many first responders for on-scene decision support when chemical agents are involved.

New features

ERDSS Version 4.8 is now available free of charge to fire departments, law enforcement and the military. It’s available as a standalone application for environments without internet connectivity and includes:

New chemical threats and precursors.

New chemical detectors.

Updated detector data.

New decision support tools for chemical and biological destruction, fire combustion, munitions identification, air management and more.

Searchable reference material on thousands of common chemicals and synonyms, personal protective equipment (PPE), chemical detection equipment and more.

For a full list of updated features, supported operating systems and a video demonstration for Version 4.8, visit ChemicalCompanion.org.

Access

ERDSS contains sensitive information. Its use is restricted. Your organization must first request access, receive approval, and then register for an account through ChemicalCompanion.org. For support with registration, email support@chemicalcompanion.org.

Training

For training (web-based, remote delivery, or in-person) on the use of ERDSS, email info@hazard3.com.

