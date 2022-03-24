53.1 F
Updated Chemical Companion Software Available to Fire Departments for Free

Resource includes new decision support tools for chemical and biological destruction, fire combustion, munitions identification, air management and more.

By Homeland Security Today
Members of NAS Patuxent River's Fire Department prepare to enter the Center Stage Theater during a hazmat drill for the Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2019 exercise on Feb. 6, 2019. (Photo by Donna M Cipolloni/Naval Air Station Patuxent River)

Emergency Response Decision Support System (ERDSS), known as Chemical Companion, is used by many first responders for on-scene decision support when chemical agents are involved.

New features

ERDSS Version 4.8 is now available free of charge to fire departments, law enforcement and the military. It’s available as a standalone application for environments without internet connectivity and includes:

  • New chemical threats and precursors.
  • New chemical detectors.
  • Updated detector data.
  • New decision support tools for chemical and biological destruction, fire combustion, munitions identification, air management and more.
  • Searchable reference material on thousands of common chemicals and synonyms, personal protective equipment (PPE), chemical detection equipment and more.

For a full list of updated features, supported operating systems and a video demonstration for Version 4.8, visit ChemicalCompanion.org.

Access

ERDSS contains sensitive information. Its use is restricted. Your organization must first request access, receive approval, and then register for an account through ChemicalCompanion.org. For support with registration, email support@chemicalcompanion.org.

Training

For training (web-based, remote delivery, or in-person) on the use of ERDSS, email info@hazard3.com.

Read more at U.S. Fire Administration

