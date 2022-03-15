40.1 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
Subject Matter AreasCybersecurityInformation Technology

Updated Conti Ransomware Advisory Released

By Homeland Security Today

CISA, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the National Security Agency (NSA), and the United States Secret Service (USSS) have re-released an advisory on Conti ransomware. Conti cyber threat actors remain active and reported Conti ransomware attacks against U.S. and international organizations have risen to more than 1,000.

CISA, the FBI, NSA, and the USSS encourage organizations to review AA21-265A: Conti Ransomware, which includes new indicators of compromise, for more information. See Shields Up and StopRansomware.gov for ways to respond against disruptive cyber activity.

Read more at CISA

Previous articleNSA Cybersecurity Speaker Series: Ghidra — Beyond the Code
Next articleIsraeli Government Websites Crash After ‘Massive’ Cyberattack, Officials Say
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.