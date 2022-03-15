Updated Conti Ransomware Advisory Released

CISA, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the National Security Agency (NSA), and the United States Secret Service (USSS) have re-released an advisory on Conti ransomware. Conti cyber threat actors remain active and reported Conti ransomware attacks against U.S. and international organizations have risen to more than 1,000.

CISA, the FBI, NSA, and the USSS encourage organizations to review AA21-265A: Conti Ransomware, which includes new indicators of compromise, for more information. See Shields Up and StopRansomware.gov for ways to respond against disruptive cyber activity.

Read more at CISA