In a historic move, the U.S. House of Representatives has voted to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas, the Secretary of Homeland Security, marking the first time in over 150 years that a cabinet secretary has faced such charges. The impeachment comes amidst a backdrop of intense political divisions, with Republicans leveraging the contentious issue of immigration at the southern border as a focal point in an election year.

The evening roll call witnessed a closely contested vote, with Speaker Mike Johnson leading a threadbare Republican majority. The House voted 214-213 in a historic rebuke against Mayorkas, who faced explicitly political charges related to conditions at the southern border. Notably, three Republicans—Mike Gallagher from Wisconsin, Ken Buck from Colorado, and Tom McClintock from California—broke ranks and voted against party lines, asserting that the impeachment did not meet the constitutional bar.

Mayorkas is the first cabinet secretary to face impeachment in nearly 150 years, and the charges are viewed as a strategic move by Republicans to capitalize on immigration-related concerns in the run-up to the elections. The tight vote reflects the deep partisan divide on the issue, with Democrats staunchly opposing the impeachment proceedings.

In response to the impeachment, President Joe Biden released a statement condemning what he termed as “blatant acts of unconstitutional partisanship.” Biden expressed his disapproval of House Republicans, accusing them of targeting an honorable public servant for political gain. Mayorkas, in a recent interview with NBC, dismissed the allegations against him as baseless and emphasized his focus on the Department of Homeland Security’s crucial work.

While Mayorkas did not appear to testify in the impeachment proceedings, he attributed the border crisis to Congress’s failure to update immigration laws amidst a period of global migration. The Secretary maintained that the Biden administration did not bear sole responsibility for a broken system, stressing that Congress plays a pivotal role in fixing the existing immigration challenges.

The historic impeachment of Mayorkas adds a new layer to the ongoing political battles surrounding the Biden administration. Republicans have indicated their intention to target other key officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. However, the success of these impeachment attempts remains uncertain, unlike the situation with Mayorkas.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, Mayorkas’s impeachment is likely to have far-reaching implications, shaping the narrative around immigration policies and the role of key officials in the Biden administration. The deep divisions on this issue underscore the challenges in finding bipartisan solutions to complex challenges at the border.