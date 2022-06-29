USCG Announces 2021 Coast Guard Reserve National Awards

The U.S. Coast Guard announced the recipients of the 2021 Coast Guard Reserve National Awards.

The Admiral Russell R. Waesche Award recognizes a District, the Director of Operational Logistics (DOL), or Pacific Area-13 (PACAREA-13) for Port Security Units (PSU) and Maritime Expeditionary Security Force (MESF) which have demonstrated to be the most supportive of a totally integrated Coast Guard. There are two categories of award: Category 1 units have fewer than 600 Selected Reservists (SELRES) assigned and Category 2 units have 600 or more SELRES assigned.

The Category 1 Award Recipient is the Fourteenth Coast Guard District.

The Category 2 Award Recipient is the Seventh Coast Guard District. Honorable mention goes to PACAREA-13.

The Rear Admiral Bennett “Bud” Sparks Award recognizes a unit other than a District, DOL, or PACAREA-13 judged to be most supportive of an operationally ready Coast Guard Reserve force. There are two categories of award: Category 1 units have fewer than 100 SELRES assigned and Category 2 units have 100 or more SELRES assigned.

The Category 1 Award Recipient is Sector Anchorage. Honorable mention goes to Marine Safety Detachment Port Canaveral.

The Category 2 Award Recipient is Sector Long Island Sound. Honorable mention goes to Sector San Francisco.

The Reserve Outstanding Junior Officer Award, presented by the Reserve Organization of America (ROA), goes to the Coast Guard Reserve junior officer judged to exemplify those characteristics expected of an outstanding junior officer during the past year.

LTJG Adam Schmid of Sector Southeastern New England was selected for the Reserve Outstanding Junior Officer Award. Honorable mentions go to LT Michael Bettencourt, PSU 312; LT Omar Castillo, Sector San Diego; LTJG Jack Cohen, Sector San Francisco; LTJG MacKenzie Hannon, Sector Lake Michigan; LT Patrick Horton, Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach; LT Andrew Morse, PSU 305; and LTJG Brandon Towle, Sector Corpus Christi.

The Reserve Outstanding Chief Warrant Officer of the Year is presented by the ROA to the Coast Guard Reserve Chief Warrant Officer (W-3 or below) selected as the Coast Guard Reserve’s nominee for the CW4 Michael J. Novosel Award administered by the ROA. No submissions were received.

Awards will be presented at the 2023 Anniversary of the Founding of the Coast Guard Reserve Ceremony at CG Headquarters on February 17, 2023.