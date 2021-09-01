USCG Sexual Assault Prevention, Response, and Recovery Program Expands Services, Updated Policy

The Coast Guard’s Sexual Assault Prevention, Response, and Recovery Program (SAPRR) services are now available to Coast Guard civilian employees and all former members of the Coast Guard who were sexually assaulted while serving. Previously, SAPRR services were only available to service members and their adult dependents.

“The expanded SAPRR program is an example of the Coast Guard’s priority to care for its workforce and aid in their recovery process” said Michelle Underwood, the SAPRR Program Manager. “By expanding SAPRR services to civilian employees and former members, we hope to provide resources that can assist them in their healing process, utilizing a network they are familiar with. Victim care is the SAPRR program’s top priority, and this is another example of Coast Guard support.”

One of the identified goals of the SAPRR program is to provide administrative support to empower a victim during their recovery process. More specifically, survivors now have the option to meet with a Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC) or Victim Advocate (VA) to discuss reporting options and receive information and referrals. Survivors may elect to file either a restricted or unrestricted report; those who select the restricted report option may participate in the Catch a Serial Offender Program (CATCH). At a minimum, SAPRR services will include a non-clinical safety assessment for the individual.

Current Coast Guard service members and civilians are encouraged to socialize this policy change, for maximum visibility, to anyone who may be interested in or in need of SAPRR services. This has also been shared with the Coast Guard’s Retiree Services Program to inform re-tired members of the expanded services.

The Safe Helpline has a list of all Coast Guard SAPRR resources and serves as a one-stop shop to connect former members with a SARC. Click the link for the Safe Helpline, or call 877-995-5247. For more in-formation refer to the Aug 2021 Sexual Assault Prevention, Response, and Recovery (SAPRR) Policy Update: SAPRR Services Expanded to Former USCG Members and Current Civilian Employees ALCOAST 081/21, or email Michelle Underwood, the SAPRR Program Manager or call (202) 817-7291.

Resources: