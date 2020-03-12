1,000 Coast Guard Kids May Get Kicked Out of On-Base Care as DoD Reorganizes

About 1,000 children of active-duty Coast Guard families could lose their spots at base child development centers (CDCs) under a new Defense Department policy effective June 1, the Coast Guard commandant told Congress on Tuesday.

The DoD announced Monday its plans to give active-duty families priority spots for base CDCs and create three main priority levels with subcategories.

“We were caught up in that,” Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz told lawmakers in a House Committee on Appropriations hearing Tuesday. “We went to pretty much the lowest rung on that. I’m not sure if that was an unintended consequence or not, so I intend to have some high-level discussions with my DoD peers to find out what was the real intention there.”

Read more at Military.com

(Visited 58 times, 1 visits today)