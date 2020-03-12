A family waits for the arrival of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf July 2, 2019, at Coast Guard Base Alameda, California. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer NyxoLyno Cangemi)

1,000 Coast Guard Kids May Get Kicked Out of On-Base Care as DoD Reorganizes

About 1,000 children of active-duty Coast Guard families could lose their spots at base child development centers (CDCs) under a new Defense Department policy effective June 1, the Coast Guard commandant told Congress on Tuesday.

The DoD announced Monday its plans to give active-duty families priority spots for base CDCs and create three main priority levels with subcategories.

“We were caught up in that,” Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz told lawmakers in a House Committee on Appropriations hearing Tuesday. “We went to pretty much the lowest rung on that. I’m not sure if that was an unintended consequence or not, so I intend to have some high-level discussions with my DoD peers to find out what was the real intention there.”

Read more at Military.com

(Visited 58 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Exclude from Homepage

Go to Top