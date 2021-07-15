2020 CDR Ray Evans Outstanding Coxswain Trophy Awarded

BM3 Daniel Hunter of Station Key West was announced as the winner of the 2020 CDR Ray Evans Outstanding Coxswain Trophy.

This prestigious annual award recognizes a Coast Guard coxswain who demonstrates sustained superior performance, exceptional boat handling skills, and exemplary leadership. BM3 Hunter’s hard work and leadership were evident while performing high-risk missions in a highly dynamic operating area. His example is a standard to emulate for Boat Forces professionals throughout the service.

BM3 Hunter is a certified pursuit and tactical Coxswain on the 33-foot Special Purpose Craft (SPC-LE), 45-foot Response Boat Medium (RB-M), and the 24-foot Special Purpose Craft Shallow Water (SPC-SW). BM3 also holds Officer of the Day and OPFOR certifications. During 2020, BM3 Hunter amassed 500 underway hours and executed 209 sorties while serving as one of Station Key West’s most trusted coxswains. He personally mentored 23 newly reported personnel through the demanding six month Pursuit Coxswain/Crewmember program.

BM3 Hunter’s standout search and rescue skills are a testament to the Coast Guard’s oldest mission of minimizing loss of life, property damage, and rendering aid to distressed persons in the maritime environment.

“Each year it is extremely difficult to select only one recipient from the superb group of petty officers who are nominated for this award,” Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz said. “I am pleased with the number of exceptional quality nomination packages that were submitted and commend all those who took time to acknowledge the many outstanding coxswains we have throughout the Boat Forces community.”

The following are the 2020 CDR Ray Evans Outstanding Coxswain trophy nominees:

BM1 Anthony McKnight – MSST Houston

BM1 John Byrd – CGC CHARLES SEXTON

BM1 David Moore – MSST Kings Bay

BM1 Jonathan Hill – CGC RICHARD ETHERIDGE

BM1 Jonathan Kwedar – MSRT East

BM1 Justin Smith – PSU 308

BM1 Nicholas Newhall – PSU 301

BM1 Gerald Sparkman – CGC WILLIAM TRUMP

BM1 Christopher Zonsius – PSU 312

BM2 Amand Eads – STA Jones Beach

BM2 Courtney Bowen – STA Port Canaveral

BM2 Tyler Frank-Lopez – STA RAYMOND EVANS

BM2 Brian Halbrooks – CGC ISAAC MAYO

BM2 Jacob Hubbard – STA Charlevoix

BM2 Kaylie Jones – STA New Orleans

BM2 Lachaddrick Ellis – MSST New York

BM2 Bernard Lietaert – CGC KATHLEEN MOORE

BM2 Wilfred Lugo – STA Islamorada

BM2 Erik Schultz – STA Cleveland Harbor

BM2 Victoria True – STA Grays Harbor

Presentation of the 2020 CDR Ray Evans Outstanding Coxswain Trophy will be coordinated via SEPCOR.

