At Hearing on Military Harassment, Concerns About Sex Abuse in Coast Guard Are Aired

A congressional hearing Wednesday on sexual harassment, assault and bullying in the military, held in the wake of the murder in Texas of a female soldier, spotlighted how the Defense Department and the Coast Guard continue to fail to protect women service members from abuse — often by superiors — despite a decadelong effort to address the problem.

“In an institution that prides itself in cohesiveness, to leave no soldier behind, we are failing,” Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., who heads the Military Personnel subcommittee of the House Armed Services Committee, said at the start of the emotional hearing she chaired.

Speier has long been a crusader for women’s issues in the military, and efforts — which coincided with reporting by McClatchy in 2011 and 2013 to spotlight the issue of rape in the military — led to changes in the armed forces treatment of such complaints.

Read more from McClatchy

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Exclude from Homepage

Go to Top
X
X