Coast Guard Announces 2021 Inspirational Leadership Award Winners

The winners of the 2021 Coast Guard Inspirational Leadership Awards were announced Tuesday in an announcement from Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz.
CAPT JOHN G. WITHERSPOON AWARD-Active Duty:
LCDR Kyra Dykeman, CG SECTOR LA/LB
CAPT JOHN G. WITHERSPOON AWARD-Reserve:
LTJG Avery Lowe, CG PSU 308
MCPO ANGELA M. MCSHAN AWARD-Active Duty:
BMC Raymond Coleman, CG ANT FORT LAUDERDALE
MCPO ANGELA M. MCSHAN AWARD-Reserve:
HSC Travis Roberts, CG PSU 305
MR. GEORGE R. PUTNAM AWARD:
Mr. John Bragaw, CG YARD
COMO CHARLES S. GREANOFF AWARD:
FC Alexander Rico, UPPER MANHATTAN FLOTILLA
CAPT DAVID H. JARVIS AWARD:
LCDR Stephen Bor, CG SECTOR LA/LB
SM1 DOUGLAS A. MUNRO AWARD:
MST2 Kristin Melgar, CG MSD PORT CANAVERAL
“I applaud the exceptional actions of these individuals and all award nominees,” Schultz said. “Through dedication to duty and leading by example, these individuals inspire others while advancing the Coast Guard’s outstanding service to the nation.”
CCG and MCPOCG have contacted award recipients and their commands directly to ensure the appropriate level of recognition for these prestigious awards.
The Jarvis, Munro, Witherspoon, McShan, Putnam, and Greanoff awards will be presented at the District level.
Honorable mention goes to the following nominees by category:
CAPT JOHN G. WITHERSPOON AWARD-Active Duty:
LCDR Elizabeth Tufts, CGC SPENCER
CAPT JOHN G. WITHERSPOON AWARD-Reserve:
CDR Andrea Holt, CG SECTOR GUAM
MCPO ANGELA M. MCSHAN AWARD-Active Duty:
DCC Gregory Douthit, CGC WAESCHE
MCPO ANGELA M. MCSHAN AWARD-Reserve:
BMC Patrick R. Davis, CG STA MAYPORT
GEORGE R. PUTNAM AWARD:
Mr. Scott Rettie, COMDT (CG-93)
COMO CHARLES GREANOFF AWARD:
FC Joseph Espino, WEST ANNAPOLIS FLOTILLA
CAPT DAVID H. JARVIS AWARD:
LTJG Susan West, CGC DOUGLAS MUNRO
DOUGLAS A. MUNRO AWARD:
SN Katlin Kilroy, CG BASE PORTSMOUTH
The eight-member selection panel thoroughly considered 108 nomination packages across all eight categories. The Panel recommends that members who were nominated but not selected for these prestigious awards receive due recognition from their commands. At a minimum, documentation of award nomination should be reflected in nominees’ performance evaluations or personnel files.