Coast Guard Announces Reserve National Awards Recipients

The Coast Guard today announced the recipients of the 2020 Coast Guard Reserve National Awards.

Admiral Russell R. Waesche Award: Recognizes a District, the Director of Operational Logistics (DOL), or Pacific Area-13 (PACAREA-13) for Port Security Units (PSUs) and Maritime Expeditionary Security Force (MESF), which have demonstrated to be the most supportive of a totally integrated Coast Guard. There are two categories of award: Category 1 units have fewer than 600 Selected Reservists (SELRES) assigned, and Category 2 units have 600 or more SELRES assigned.

Category 1 Award Recipient: Ninth Coast Guard District

Honorable mention: Thirteenth Coast Guard District

Category 2 Award Recipient: DOL

Honorable mention: Eighth Coast Guard District

Rear Admiral Bennett “Bud” Sparks Award: Recognizes a unit other than a District, DOL, or PACAREA-13, judged to be most supportive of an operationally ready Coast Guard Reserve force. There are two categories of award: Category 1 units have fewer than 100 SELRES assigned, and Category 2 units have 100 or more SELRES assigned.

Category 1 Award Recipient: National Strike Force

Honorable mention: Sector Columbia River

Category 2 Award Recipient: Sector Puget Sound

Honorable mention: Sector Delaware Bay

The Reserve Outstanding Junior Officer Award: Presented by the Reserve Organization of America (ROA) to the Coast Guard Reserve junior officer judged to exemplify those characteristics expected of an outstanding junior officer during the past year.

LT Terri Medlin of Sector North Carolina

Honorable mentions: LT Cavan Dunn, Sector Boston; LT John Garland, Sector Puget Sound; LTJG Marcelis Posey, PSU 309; LTJG Eda Wu, Personnel Service Center-Surge Staffing Section

Reserve Outstanding Chief Warrant Officer of the Year: Presented by ROA to the Coast Guard Reserve chief warrant officer (W-3 or below) selected as the Coast Guard Reserve’s nominee for the CW4 Michael J. Novosel Award administered by the ROA.

CWO2 Jeremy Bloom of Sector Maryland-National Capitol Region

Honorable mention: CWO2 Billy J. Cline of Sector Charleston

The awards will be presented at the 2021 ROA National Convention to be held 21 to 24 October 2021, in Memphis, TN.

