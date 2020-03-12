Coast Guard Awards Silver Lifesaving Medal to Heroic Groom

The United States Coast Guard honored Zachary Edwards on Wednesday for saving a person from drowning in the Gulf at Orange Beach in August of 2018… The twist? The heroic act happened on his wedding day.

During today’s ceremony, Petty Officer First Class Zac Edwards recalled that incredible day where during his post-wedding photoshoot on the beaches of Orange Beach he decided to put everything aside and jump in the Gulf, while red flags were flying, to aid a complete stranger.

“The wife and I looked at each other and saw he was getting pulled out fairly quickly and she said go get him and so I took my shirt off jumped in, grabbed a boogie board and headed out,” Zac said.

