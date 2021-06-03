Coast Guard Base Alameda Holds Change-of-Command Ceremony

Capt. Jacqueline Leverich replaced Capt. Jose Peña as the Coast Guard Base Alameda commander Friday during a change-of-command ceremony at Base Alameda.

Rear Adm. Melvin Bouboulis, the Coast Guard Director of Operational Logistics, presided over the ceremony.

Peña has served as the Base Alameda commanding officer since June 2018 and is retiring after 27 years of service.

Leverich previously served as the Eleventh Coast Guard District Planning and Force Readiness division chief, a position she has held since 2019.

Leverich graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in 1997 with a Bachelor of Science in Government. She earned her Master of Arts in Organizational Change and a graduate certificate in Global Leadership from Hawaii Pacific University in 2005.

Coast Guard Base Alameda, located on Coast Guard Island, was stood up on February 15, 2012, and now commands over 500 military, civilian and contractor personnel in the area, providing support from San Diego to Humboldt Bay.

The change-of-command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that marks the transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is conducted to demonstrate a continuation of trust and authority within the chain of command.

Read more at USCG

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)