Coast Guard Base Portsmouth Welcomes New Commanding Officer

Capt. John Dewey relieved Capt. Michael Roschel as commanding officer of Coast Guard Base Portsmouth in a change of command ceremony at Base Portsmouth.

The ceremony was presided over by Rear Adm. Melvin Bouboulis, the Director of Operational Logistics. Fifth District Commander Rear Adm. Laura Dickey and Retired Rear Adm. Erroll Brown were in attendance.

During the time-honored tradition of the change-of-command ceremony, a formal transfer of authority and responsibility is passed from one commanding officer to another.

Dewey reports to Base Portsmouth from Base Seattle where he served as the executive officer. Dewey is a member of the Utah Bar and previously served as Staff Judge Advocate for the Fourteenth District.

Roschel is scheduled to report to his next assignment in the front office of Deputy Commandant for Mission Support where he will serve as the office chief for Mission Support Integration and Logistics Transformation. He took command of Base Portsmouth in 2018 after attending the Dwight D. Eisenhower School in Washington, D.C., where he graduated with a Master of Science Degree in National Resource Strategy. During his tour at Base Portsmouth, Roschel led mission support delivery and integration throughout the Fifth Coast Guard District, and served as the primary mission support professional for the Fifth District Commander. His noteworthy accomplishments during the past three years included leading and delivering support to Coast Guard operations and families during COVID-19, Hurricane Florence, and Hurricane Dorian. He also teamed with local Commands and the Chief Petty Officer’s Association to provide assistance to families during the government shutdown.

Dewey graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in 1997. He served five years at sea following graduation. Dewey served as an intelligence officer in the National Command Center and staff attorney in the Offices of General Law and Claims and Litigation at Coast Guard Headquarters. He also worked as the chief of the Counter-Drug and Human Smuggling Analysis Branch at the Coast Guard Intelligence Coordination Center. His distinct military awards include three Achievement Medals, three Meritorious Service Medals and a Commendation Medal.

“I am committed to build upon the foundation laid by Capt. Roschel and everyone who proceeded us, to ensure that we are better tomorrow than we are today,” said Capt. John Dewey, the commanding officer of Coast Guard Base Portsmouth.

“It was a distinct honor and privilege to serve with the highly dedicated crew of Base Portsmouth and our many detachments, stemming from the largest major cutter homeport in the Coast Guard,” said Roschel. “My crew always worked hard to “find a way to get to yes”, and they continuously faced adversity head on to ensure the operation and our customers were well supported. I am also grateful for the many operational commanders and fellow installation commanders that I had the distinct honor of working with over the past three years, and I hope our paths cross again soon. Thank you to all, for your service to this great nation and to each other, Semper Paratus!”

