Coast Guard Cutter Seneca Returns to Boston After Migrant Interdiction and Counter-Narcotics Patrol

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Seneca returned home to Boston after a 57-day deployment in the Caribbean Sea, Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Throughout the patrol, Seneca rescued 187 Haitian Migrants, conducted countless hours of training exercises with Coast Guard Air Stations Jacksonville and Clearwater, and spent several weeks as a law enforcement presence in the southern Caribbean aided by Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (HITRON) Jacksonville.

In late December, the Seneca crew intercepted an overloaded Haitian sail freighter. Coordinating a joint response with the Turks and Cacaos Royal Police, the two agencies rescued all 187 Haitian nationals from the vessel.

“I am exceptionally proud of this crew and their success and achievements,” said Cmdr. John Christensen, commanding officer of Seneca. “Over the course of the last two months, they persevered through the challenges of conducting operations at sea, put aside their personal sacrifices, particularly throughout the holiday season, and displayed an unwavering commitment to serving the United States and our partner nations throughout the Caribbean Sea.”

Coast Guard Cutter Seneca is a 270-foot Medium Endurance Cutter with a crew complement of 100. Seneca missions include counter-narcotics, migrant interdiction, search and rescue and living marine resource operations from the Gulf of Maine to the Pacific Ocean. The cutter was commissioned in 1987 and is homeported in Boston, Massachusetts.

