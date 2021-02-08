Coast Guard ‘Expeditiously’ Developing Transgender Service Policy with DoD

On January 25, 2021, the President signed Executive Order 14004, “Enabling All Qualified Americans to Serve Their Country in Uniform,” establishing as the policy of the United States that all Americans who are qualified to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces should be eligible to serve and that all transgender individuals who wish to serve in the U.S. military and can meet the appropriate standards shall be able to do so openly and free from discrimination. Further, the President directed the Department of Homeland Security with respect to the Coast Guard to take the necessary steps to ensure that all directives, orders, regulations, and policies of are consistent with this order.

In coordination with DoD, the Coast Guard will expeditiously develop the appropriate policies and procedures to implement these changes and update REF (B). Until such policy is established, effective immediately, the involuntary separation, discharge, and denial of reenlistment or continuation of service, on the basis of gender identity or under circumstances relating to gender identity, is prohibited.

Coast Guard records indicate that no members have been separated or denied reenlistment on the basis of gender identity under the 2019 policy. Any member who believes they were involuntarily separated or denied reenlistment on the basis of gender identity or under circumstances relating to their gender identity should contact the Coast Guard Military Personnel Directorate at: [email protected]

Guidance will be issued regarding the correction of the military records of individuals as applicable to the Executive Order.

COMDT (CG-1) will establish an Integrated Planning Team (IPT) to examine all aspects of the recent Executive Order, ensure alignment with DoD, and coordinate a DHS report to the President.

The Coast Guard’s Service Central Coordination Cell (SCCC), composed of personnel policy, legal, and health care experts, is prepared to provide advice and assistance to CO/OICs with regard to service by transgender members to assist CO/OICS in the execution of CG policies and procedures.

The CGPortal Site will be updated and FAQs will be posted and maintained to provide assistance to service members: https://cg.portal.uscg.mil/units/psc/FS/Military%20Transgender%20

Service/Forms/AllItems.aspx.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)