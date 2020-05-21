Coast Guard Foundation Announces 2020 Coast Guard Spouse Grants and Scholarships

The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, announced today that through the 2020 spouse scholarship and grant program, they distributed 265 awards. These 2020 grants and scholarships represent a total of $147,500 in support to deserving Coast Guard spouses who are enrolled in professional certification and degree-seeking programs. Since the spouse grant program launched in 2011, the Foundation has awarded more than 1,100 grants, totaling more than $500,000 in support.

Through the generosity of Delta Dental, the Foundation awarded $2,000 scholarships to ten Coast Guard spouses enrolled in dental and healthcare programs. For all of the Delta Dental scholars, the often-prohibitive cost of college can limit the ability to complete their degree programs on time. Dental and healthcare programs also have additional labs and practicum classes, which add to the overall cost of a degree.

“With the help of the Coast Guard Foundation and Delta Dental, I get to pursue my dream of becoming a nurse,” said Amanda Blackall, Florida. ”Being a Coast Guard wife, we travel every so many years, so having the career of a nurse gives me the opportunity to adapt. I look forward to being an excellent nurse and know that I would not have completed my academic endeavors without the help of the Coast Guard Foundation. Thank you again for the opportunity to make my dreams come true.”

The balance of the Foundation’s support for Coast Guard spouses is in the form of $500 grants, of which 255 were awarded this year. More than half of these spouse grants support individuals who are pursuing degrees in healthcare fields, with the majority of those studying to become nurses. Coast Guard spouses are active across many industries, and there are many currently studying to be teachers, some are business majors, as well as other professions.

“The Coast Guard Foundation has played a large role in my educational endeavors since I became a Coast Guard spouse,” said Tiffany Locker, Hawaii. “I have received an associate’s degree in Nursing, bachelor’s degree in Nursing, and most recently, I have obtained my personal trainer certification. Each degree and certification has played a large role in my ability to find employment with every change of station.”

Now, more than ever, the Foundation’s investment in Coast Guard families will boost their financial stability in these uncertain times. When Coast Guard spouses earn their degrees, they can seek employment that strengthens their families’ well-being, and give back to their local communities in meaningful ways.

“We’re so thankful to have a chance to support Coast Guard spouses this year,” said Susan Ludwig, president, Coast Guard Foundation. “Their pursuit of higher education and professional certifications means that they cannot only support their families but can contribute to their communities in important ways. Well over half of this year’s class are enrolled in healthcare and teaching programs and will be on the front lines of this pandemic, providing critical services to our country. It’s our honor to be a small part of their training and education and we thank our generous supporters who make it possible to invest in these worthy individuals.”

To learn more about the Coast Guard Foundation spouse scholarship and grant program, please visit: https://coastguardfoundation.org/news/2020-coast-guard-spouse-scholarships-and-grants. To learn more about the Coast Guard Foundation or to help support its work, please visit www.coastguardfoundation.org.

