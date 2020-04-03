Coast Guard Graduates Newest Enlisted Members; Rescheduling Inbound Recruits Amid COVID-19

Today the U.S. Coast Guard announced it will graduate 64 new recruits from the 8-week program at Training Center Cape May, N.J., but will reschedule shipment of new recruits to bootcamp as it adapts to the COVID-19 emergency.

The graduates will be heading to cutters, stations, and other Coast Guard units on the front line of Coast Guard operations. Of the graduates, 58 are Active Duty and 6 are Reserve members.

All graduating recruits will be provided with travel to their first unit when possible. Those not able to travel immediately due to local COVID-19 concerns around their new unit will remain at Training Center Cape May, N.J. in the interim.

The delay in recruit shipping is in place for at least three weeks. Previously scheduled recruits will remain in a delayed-entry status and will work with their local recruiters to reschedule their attendance to basic training once the training center resumes intake of new recruits.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, I have directed the temporary rescheduling of receiving new recruits at Training Center Cape May,” said Rear Admiral Brian Penoyer, Force Readiness Command. “The health and safety of our personnel is our priority.”

This is the most recent and significant series of precautions the Coast Guard has initiated at Training Center Cape May and our other training centers to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 threat. Some previous measures include: daily medical screening of staff and students to include randomized ‘on-the-spot’ health screenings, roving medical personnel, individually packaged meals to reduce contact, increased cleaning of all facilities after usage, and the reduction of some training events after consultation with medical staff.

There are currently 254 recruits continuing training under these modified conditions.

The Coast Guard is considering several different options for an enhanced reconstitution effort after this situation subsides. The Coast Guard remains dedicated to meeting critical mission requirements while safeguarding the health and wellness of its workforce and their families.

