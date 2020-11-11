The dive boat Conception burns early on Sept. 2, 2019, off Santa Cruz Island, Calif. (Santa Barbara County Fire Public Information Officer Mike Eliason)

Coast Guard Inspectors to Look Closely at Lithium-Ion Batteries After Conception Dive Boat Fire

After federal investigators pointed to the charging of lithium-ion batteries as a possible cause of the fire that killed 34 people aboard the Conception dive boat, the U.S. Coast Guard is now directing its inspectors to look more closely at how the batteries are used, charged and stored aboard small vessels.

According to a policy letter issued on Oct. 30, Coast Guard inspectors should look for potentially hazardous conditions such as batteries not being stored in cool, dry places away from combustible material, or batteries being charged using multiple extension cords, also known as daisy chains. Inspectors also should verify that crew members know how to extinguish small lithium-ion battery fires.

