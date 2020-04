The Coast Guard is allowing its members to wear their hair longer, under a softening of grooming standards designed to reduce exposure and slow the spread of COVID-19.

In a Coast Guard-wide message issued Thursday, Rear Adm. Joanna Nunan, assistant commandant for Human Resources, said men and women in the service can now wear their hair longer in response to the pandemic.

The measure reduces the close contact required with barbers and hair stylists needed to meet regulations.

