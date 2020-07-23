Rear Adm. John Nadeau, commander, Eighth Coast Guard District; Capt. Ladonn Allen, sector commander, Coast Guard Sector Mobile; Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Vanderhaden, a boatswain’s mate at Coast Guard Sector Mobile; Capt. Austin Ives, deputy commander, Coast Guard Sector Mobile; and Master Chief Petty Officer Jason Vanderhaden, master chief petty officer of the Coast Guard, after an awards ceremony honoring Victoria Vanderhaden in Mobile, Alabama, July 20, 2020. Vanderhaden was awarded the Silver Lifesaving medal for rescuing two people off the coast of Long Island Sound, New York, in 2018. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Crystalynn Kneen)

Coast Guard Member Receives Silver Lifesaving Medal in Mobile

The Coast Guard awarded the Silver Lifesaving medal to a member in Mobile, Monday.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Vanderhaden, a boatswain’s mate at Coast Guard Sector Mobile, received the medal in recognition of her rescue of two people off the coast of Long Island Sound, New York, in 2018.

The award was presented by Rear Adm. John Nadeau, commander, Eighth Coast Guard District. Also in attendance was Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Jason Vanderhaden, the senior-most enlisted member in the Coast Guard and father to the recipient.

The Silver Lifesaving Medal is awarded to any member of the Coast Guard who rescues, or endeavors to rescue any other person from drowning, shipwreck, or other peril of the water in waters within the United States or subject to U.S. jurisdiction.

Read more at USCG

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Exclude from Homepage

Go to Top
X
X