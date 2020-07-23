Coast Guard Member Receives Silver Lifesaving Medal in Mobile

The Coast Guard awarded the Silver Lifesaving medal to a member in Mobile, Monday.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Vanderhaden, a boatswain’s mate at Coast Guard Sector Mobile, received the medal in recognition of her rescue of two people off the coast of Long Island Sound, New York, in 2018.

The award was presented by Rear Adm. John Nadeau, commander, Eighth Coast Guard District. Also in attendance was Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Jason Vanderhaden, the senior-most enlisted member in the Coast Guard and father to the recipient.

The Silver Lifesaving Medal is awarded to any member of the Coast Guard who rescues, or endeavors to rescue any other person from drowning, shipwreck, or other peril of the water in waters within the United States or subject to U.S. jurisdiction.

