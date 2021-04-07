Coast Guard Mobile Communication Vehicle Deployed to Juneau, Alaska, for First Time

The Communications Command deployed one of the Coast Guard’s three mobile communication vehicles (MCV) to Juneau for a joint Coast Guard 17th District and Coast Guard Sector Juneau continuity of operations (COOP) training exercise.

The Coast Guard personnel are using the MCV to augment the communications capabilities for a simulated disaster response to test their COOP plans for Sector Juneau and the 17th District.

An MCV is a robust communication asset capable of providing a radio suite for communication and internet capabilities when deployed for planned events, emergency responses, continuity events, and disaster recovery.

“Each year the 17th District and Sector Juneau simulate a loss of their primary workspaces that requires them to exercise the evacuation, relocation, and resumption of Coast Guard mission essential functions at various designated alternate locations,” said Chief Petty Officer Suzanne Bitinas, operations specialist, 17th District. “Communication systems such as the MCV deployed during these continuity exercises are critical as they provide redundant and reliable communication systems that further ensure Coast Guard support of its critical mission areas.”

