Coast Guard Officer Honored During Christening of Ship at Ingalls Shipbuilding

A christening ceremony was held to acknowledge National Security Cutter Stone (WMSL 758) at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula.

The newest of the flagship cutters commemorates Coast Guard officer Commander Elmer “Archie” Fowler Stone, who’s known for making one of the first transatlantic flights in a Navy seaplane. It will be used primarily for search and rescue as well as law enforcement missions to prevent illegal drugs from entering into the country.

Laura Cavallo, Stone’s great-niece, did the honors, officially christening the vessel.

