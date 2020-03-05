The Coast Guardsman, Lieutenant Elmer Stone, piloted this plane, the NC4, across what we know as the Atlantic Ocean today, but was often called the Atlantic Bay in the early days of flight. Stone was the first Coast Guard aviator, and took the first practical steps toward a Coast Guard air arm in 1915 when he, along with Lieutenant Norman Hall conceived of using aircraft for Coast Guard missions. (U.S. Coast Guard)

Coast Guard Officer Honored During Christening of Ship at Ingalls Shipbuilding

A christening ceremony was held to acknowledge National Security Cutter Stone (WMSL 758) at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula.

The newest of the flagship cutters commemorates Coast Guard officer Commander Elmer “Archie” Fowler Stone, who’s known for making one of the first transatlantic flights in a Navy seaplane. It will be used primarily for search and rescue as well as law enforcement missions to prevent illegal drugs from entering into the country.

Laura Cavallo, Stone’s great-niece, did the honors, officially christening the vessel.

Read more at WLOX

