Coast Guard Officer Killed in Navy Trainer Jet Crash Identified

A Coast Guard officer has been identified as one of two service members who died Friday in the crash of a T-6B Texan II trainer in Alabama.

Ensign Morgan Garrett, of Waxhaw, N.C., died when her aircraft went down in a neighborhood in Foley, striking two cars and a house, according to local news reports. One other person in the plane also died, but has not yet been identified.

Garrett was a 2019 graduate of the Coast Guard Academy, where she served as regimental activities officer and was a middle distance runner on the track and field team, according to a message to cadets and family members from Superintendent Rear Adm. Bill Kelly.

